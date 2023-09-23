Mansfield Timberview cruises to victory against Carrollton Newman Smith, stays undefeated

An intercepted pass returned for a touchdown by Landon Blair sealed the deal.

Mansfield Timberview defeated Carrollton Newman Smith 55-14 on Friday at Standridge stadium, which improved them to 5-0 on the season. The Wolves also improved their district record to 3-0.

“It’s a big check mark in the season to maintain a good position in district,” said Mansfield Timberview head coach Robby Desanto.

With an interception, multiple receiving and rushing touchdown contributors, Desanto said it could be the best football the Wolves have played yet.

“I think this was one of the first times we actually played complementary football,” he said. “We played as a whole on offense, defense and special teams, which we put a point of emphasis on.”

The Wolves utilized all their available tools. Quarterback Zuric Humes connected with three different receivers in the end zone.

Cameron Bates, Tyler Madison and Mason Boone all got into the box score for the Wolves with receiving touchdowns.

Timberview also worked the run-game with Humes getting two rushing touchdowns. One was a 27-yarder that opened scoring for the contest and the other was 15 yards in the third quarter.

Other than Humes, two other Wolves reached the end zone with rushing touchdowns.

Jaylon Woods ran in from three yards out, but the most impressive of the night was from Demaury Moore.

Newman Smith placed a punt inside the 10-yard line, but that was no problem for Moore.

On the first play of the drive, the senior running back took off for a 92-yard rushing touchdown to put the Wolves up by 24 after the extra point. Emma Young was responsible for the point-after-attempts, and she had plenty of them.

She was seven for eight with one attempt getting blocked.

Desanto said he was only upset about one thing from tonight’s game: unnecessary penalties.

“I was a little disappointed about some of the way things ended, we let our emotions get the best of us there at the end,” he said.

There were multiple instances when personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conducts set the Wolves back. Luckily for Timberview, the Trojans suffered the same penalties, often offsetting them.

“It has to do with the intensity we play with and the frustrations of the opponent on the other side and the speed of the game,” said Desanto. “We have some guys that can fly around and make things happen.”

Up next, the Wolves will face Birdville at home. Desanto said this game sets Timberview up for that next matchup and there’s no reason to worry about anyone else.

“The biggest opponent is the next opponent,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting on the field against those guys because it was a battle last year.”

Desanto added there may be another challenge for the Wolves going into next week.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us because it’s homecoming, which can be a distraction for these young men and everything going on in high school.”

But after that, Timberview has a week off.

“We have our work cut out for us, so that’s why we can’t overlook anything,” said Desanto.