Mansfield Summit earns its first state tournament trip with a win over El Paso Chapin

The Mansfield Summit boys basketball team earned its first ever trip to the UIL State Tournament after holding off a pesky and talented team from El Paso Chapin, 54-47, on Saturday in the Class 5A Region I championship game at the Yeager Coliseum.

Summit (34-4), No. 11 in the final Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, will play at either 7 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. on Thursday in the state semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

After grueling games for both teams in the semifinals on Friday one of the questions coming in was whether or not No. 18 Chapin (30-7) could recover from a two-overtime thriller against Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt and have enough energy to compete with Summit.

Early on it looked as if Summit would run away with the game, but Chapin found its legs in the second quarter to charge back.

A dunk by the Jaguars’ Richard Lemboye, the Region I Tournament Most Valuable Player, gave Summit a 13-5 lead with 4:26 left in the first quarter. A three pointer by Franck Emmou gave the Jags their largest lead of the first half, 28-15, at the 4:27 mark of the second quarter.

But Chapin went on a 13-0 run to close the have to tie the game at 28. Bryson Goldsmith scored the final seven of the half with Eli Rodriguez hitting two threes to start the spree.

From that point neither team led by more that four points until the Jaguars put the game away with a 10-0 run starting at the 6:45 mark of the fourth quarter.

Summit’s defense and cold shooting by Chapin saw the Huskies go seven minutes of the final quarter with out a point. A lay in by Jeffery Scott gave the Jags a 52-42 lead with 57 seconds left.

All-tournament team selections Emmou and David Terrell worked Summit’s inside passing game to perfection. Their assists allowed Lemboye to register 14 points on the afternoon in addition to nine rebounds.

Emmou also finished with 14 points and added eight rebounds and three assists. Terrell chipped in 11 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Brandon Hymes led Chapin with a game-high 19 points and had five rebounds. Goldsmith tallied 17 points, and six rebounds for the Huskies. The Chapin duo were also all-tournament selections.