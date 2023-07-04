Man's headless body discovered in Japan hotel room

The headless body of a man has been discovered in a hotel in Japan, it has been reported.

The decapitated body, believed to be that of a 62-year-old local, was found in a hotel room in Sapporo, a city on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, according to state broadcaster, NHK News.

The discovery was reportedly made by staff in the bathroom of a second-floor room at the hotel in the city's Susukino red-light district on Sunday afternoon.

According to NHK News, police recovered CCTV from the scene which reportedly showed the man entering with another person on Saturday night.

The other person was reportedly seen leaving on their own around 2am on Sunday morning.

Another website, Kyodo News, said the person was seen leaving with a black suitcase, which police believe contained the victim's head and clothes.

An autopsy of the man's body revealed he was likely beheaded with a cutting tool after his death, the website reported.

Police are hunting for the person seen leaving the hotel room, with more than 200 officers reportedly involved in the search.