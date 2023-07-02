Manor Solomon set for Tottenham medical after agreeing long-term contract

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign former Fulham winger Manor Solomon.

Standard Sport understands the Israeli international will put pen to paper on an initial four-year contract in north London with the option for a further 12 months to become Spurs’ third new arrival of the Ange Postecoglou era.

Solomon will follow England midfielder James Maddison and Italian goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in arriving in N17, with that duo having joined last week for £40m and £17m from relegated Leicester and Serie A side Empoli respectively.

Tottenham have also successfully converted the loans of Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro into permanent deals this summer.

As first reported by Fabrizio Romano, Solomon is set to undergo a medical at Tottenham this week before formally signing on through the summer of 2027, having gone on holiday to Ibiza after playing and scoring for Israel in their Euro 2024 qualifying wins over Andorra and Belarus last month.

Spurs have beaten London rivals Fulham to his signature, with Marco Silva having been keen on the player’s swift return after he scored five times in 24 appearances during a successful season-long spell at Craven Cottage last term.

Solomon initially joined Fulham last summer as a result of a FIFA regulation change allowing foreign nationals in war-torn Ukraine to indefinitely suspend their contracts with clubs in the country following the invasion by Russia.

That rule was subsequently extended to 2024, with Solomon’s contract at Shakhtar having been due to expire at the end of 2023, four years after a €6million switch from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva.

Shakhtar chief executive Sergei Palkin had previously threatened legal action against Spurs if they were to complete a deal that he described as “not fair”.

Last week, Tottenham announced that they would host Shakhtar in their final pre-season friendly of the summer on August 6, a match “dedicated to the people of Ukraine". The game will raise money for Shakhtar’s charitable foundation.