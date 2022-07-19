Manolo Blahnik defeats China in 22-year legal battle over trademark

Manolo Blahnik China trademark luxury shoes designer fashion

Manolo Blahnik has emerged victorious in a 22-year legal battle that prevented the luxury British shoemaker from selling in China.

The country’s highest court has now invalidated a trademark using the shoemaker's name that has been owned by a Chinese businessman following years of legal wranglings.

Mr Blahnik, who started his eponymous business in London in 1971 and whose shoes were made famous by the TV show Sex and the City, called the decision “a remarkable result”.

The rare ruling paves the way for the brand’s expansion across the country, one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury markets.

Mr Blahnik's niece, Kristina, who is chief executive, added: “This is a meaningful victory. The company will continue to vigorously protect its trademarks worldwide in the interests of my uncle, our customers and our business.”

The company had taken Chinese businessman Fang Yuzhou to court several times since 2000 to challenge his ability to use the “Manolo & Blahnik” name, but failed in its pursuits until now.

China has a “first to file” trademark system, which meant that Mr Yuzhou was able to hold onto it having been the first person to file it in 1999.

However, a recent amendment to the country’s intellectual property laws taking aim at so-called bad faith filings, has helped in recent years.

In 2020, Qiaodan Sports was told not to use the silhouette of basketball player Michael Jordan as its logo after a nine-year lawsuit, though it continues to be able to use the Chinese version of Mr Jordan’s name – Qiaodan.

US sportswear brand New Balance last year won a case against two local companies for imitating its “N” logo and received £2.8m in damages, one of the most significant wins of its kind.

Under China’s intellectual property laws, companies have to prove prior use or intent to use a trademark before it is registered.

This has left many foreign brands exposed to the practice of having to buy the trademarks from “pirates” to be able to sell their wares in China.