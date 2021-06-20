Manoj Bajpayee Reveals His Real-Life Chellam: I Call Him Any Time

While the lead characters of, Raj & DK's, The Family Man 2 garnered wide praise for their roles, the character of Chellam sir also became quite a hit. Manoj Bajpayee's character, Srikant Tiwari, relies on Chellam sir for advice throughout the season and the latter actually helped the TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell) team with some crucial breakthroughs in the investigation. Bajpayee, in a recent interview, revealed his real life Chellam sir, his go-to person.

""So in my life there too many (characters like Chellam sir), for all the films and anything, you know, there are directors who I love and admire like, Neeraj Pandey or Abhishek Chaubey or Raj & DK or Anurag Kashyap all of these people I always call them."" - 'The Family Man 2' actor Manoj Bajpayee to SpotboyE

"But one of the three directors - Suparn Verma - of The Family Man, he can be a Chellam Sir. He is somebody who has answers for everything, so I call him any time," Bajpayee told SpotboyE.

While Suparn wasn't a part of the first season, he joined The Family Man 2 as a director for some episodes, and is also credited for screenplay and dialogue. To SpotboyE, Suparn shared an update on The Family Man season 3, "We are discussing ideas and stuff and will start working soon. But right now we are first just kind of relaxing because we’ve been working on the show for the last two and a half years."

Uday Mahesh plays the role of Chellam sir, a retired spy, who often gets Srikant out of complicated situations during the investigation. Mahesh has also said that he would definitely do a spin-off series based on his character if he got the chance.

Mahesh is a Tamil actor and director, best known for his role as Vishwanathan in the TV show Office. He has directed two films, namely, Naalai and Chakkara Viyugam. Mahesh had told PTI that he had originally auditioned for the role of Dheepan, a Sri Lankan Tamil fighter. The character was portrayed by Azhagam Perumal on the show.

However, two months after his audition, he got a call for the role of Chellam. Chellam's character became a social media sensation, inspiring a host of memes.

