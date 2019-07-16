Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman: Betting odds, expert pick, how to bet on the fight

Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) and Keith Thurman (29-0, one no-contest, 22 KOs) will clash on Saturday night for Thurman's WBA (super) welterweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

And when two highly-regarded gladiators prepare for combat in a fight like this, there are bets to be made. So, let's take a closer look at Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman odds, expert pick

Online sportsbook proboxingodds.com has named Pacquiao a slight favorite (as of July 16). The logical theory is oddsmakers regard Pacquiao as the slightly better fighter of the two and that Thurman needs to prove he's entirely back from a litany of injuries after only competing once since March 2017.

Pacquiao comes in at -125, which means you'd need to wager $125 to win $100. Meanwhile, Thurman is a plus +125, meaning if you bet $100, you'd net $125.

Boxing's only eight-division world champion returns for the second time in 2019. He fought in January and dominated Adrien Broner to win by a lopsided decision. The senator from the Philippines showed up to the Errol Spence Jr.-Mikey Garcia fight in March with many thinking he was going to challenge the winner. After Spence won, Pacquiao stepped inside the ring at the request of Spence, who was pushing for the fight. However, Pacquiao shifted course and decided to take on Thurman, instead.

Thurman made a triumphant return to the ring a week after Pacquiao beat Broner and defeated a game Josesito Lopez by majority decision.

Story continues

There are three prop bets to watch out for with Pacquiao vs. Thurman: The fight not going the distance and Pacquiao and Thurman winning by decision. Current odds have the fight-ending inside 12 rounds at +225 and rising. Pacquiao is at +140 to win a decision with the odds going down slightly. Thurman is at +188 to win if it goes to the scorecards. Put some money on this at William Hill before it's too late and the odds start to lower.

To place a wager at William Hill, all you need to do is register on the homepage. Once you register, they will send you an email confirmation and you will be able to log in and get started.

In the lead up to Saturday's showdown, both Pacquiao and Thurman have said they can finish the other. But their recent history suggests not to expect it to occur. Pacquiao only has one stoppage win in his last 11 victories and that was a seventh-round TKO win over Lucas Matthysse last July. Before then, it was November 2009 — in perhaps the Flipino icon's best performance — when he destroyed Miguel Cotto.

Thurman hasn't put anyone away since he defeated Luis Collazo in their July 2015 contest. Prior to that, "One Time" had 11 of his 14 victories coming via stoppage.

For Pacquiao, a win over Thurman would mean a couple of things.

One, it would show that even at 40-years-old, Pacquiao is still one of the best 147-pound fighters in the world in a sport deemed a young man's game. Secondly, a win would keep his hopes alive of luring Floyd Mayweather Jr. out of retirement to avenge his May 2015 loss, which Pacquiao blamed on an injured shoulder. If Mayweather stays retired, then a unification bout against the winner of Spence (IBF champion) vs. Shawn Porter (WBC titlist) or a crack at WBO titleholder Terence Crawford later in 2019 or early 2020 could be on the table.

For Thurman, defeating Pacquiao would put him back in the position and spot the 30-year-old felt he never lost, as quite arguably the best welterweight in the world. It would also give him the career-defining win he's been looking for. Doubt has crept into people's minds because of how he looked against Lopez and his failure to put him away, but that was coming off a 22-month layoff due to an elbow surgery and hand injury. Thurman has repeatedly called 2019 his "comeback year." The saying doesn't mean anything if he can't beat Pacquiao.

To do so, Thurman needs to fight like he did when he beat Danny Garcia in his last bout before the layoff. He has to keep the fight at a distance, use his footwork, throw power shots and keep his foot on the gas pedal. Thurman put on the brakes during the second half of the Garcia bout and it nearly cost him.

Pacquiao's not going to give him Thurman a break. He will use his footwork to throw punches from all kinds of unique angles that Thurman has never seen before. It's imperative that Pacquiao gets off to a quick start. He can't let Thurman dictate the pace because then he'd have to fight from underneath at 40-years-old.

It's hard to imagine Pacquiao not coming out the aggressor due to the comments Thurman made heading into Saturday night. Plus, Pacquiao has continuously been in marquee fights and knows not to let the moment get to him, while Thurman has never been in anything close to this magnitude.

SN Pick: Manny Pacquiao. The boxing legend is going to notch his second win since he turned 40 in December and move on to another blockbuster bout, handing Thurman his first pro loss.

Best Wager: Pacquiao winning a decision; William Hill (+140)