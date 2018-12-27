Manny Pacquiao vs Adrien Broner: American's coach insists arrest will not impact on fight

Adrien Broner’s coach has said that he is not worried by the boxer’s recent arrest, arguing that he has not seen the four-weight world champion so focused ahead of his January showdown with WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao.

Broner, 29, was arrested in Broward County, Florida on Sunday, after he failed to appear at a court appearance earlier this month. He was booked into jail and later released.

Broner had a warrant issued for his arrest from a case against him in December 2017. The boxer was initially arrested for having no driver’s license, speeding, no registration and no proof of insurance.

The arrest comes at a difficult time for Broner, who is currently preparing to fight Pacquaio for the WBA (Regular) title on January 19. Broner is also in the process of being sued for an unpaid balance of £870k for a jewellery bill.

Broner’s coach, Kevin Cunningham, admitted to being surprised by the news of his fighter’s arrest, although insisted the American is in the shape of his career.

“This is news to me. I didn’t know anything about it. But our camp is on point,” Cunningham told BoxingScene.

“He hasn’t missed a beat. Preparation is 100 per cent and we are preparing to do what we are coming to do on January 19th and that is to destroy to Manny Pacquiao's ass. There are no distractions in camp.

“He hasn’t mentioned it to me. Whatever it is, it hasn’t effected his training camp. I haven’t ever seen him this focused. It is his best camp I have seen him in. We are locked in and loaded and focused on coming to Vegas and beating Manny. That is all of our focus over here.”

Broner, a former super-featherweight, lightweight, light-welterweight and welterweight world title holder, was once considered to be the next Floyd Mayweather but has lost his way in recent years.

He outpointed Paulie Malignaggi in 2013 to win the WBA welterweight title and move 27-0, but has lost three times in his last ten contests, most recently fighting to a draw with Jessie Vargas earlier this year.