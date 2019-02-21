Manny Pacquiao trying to discourage son from boxing

Even though Manny Pacquiao is one of the best boxers in the world, he doesn't want his son to join the sport.

In an interview with ABS CBN News, Pacquiao said he's trying to discourage his 18-year-old son, Jimuel, from becoming a professional boxer.

“We are really discouraging him. In our home we don’t have any gloves or boxing equipment,” Pacquiao said. “But we have a basketball court.”

Jimuel recently posted a video of himself in a sparring match last month that has made the rounds and drawn comparisons to his famous father. Jimuel picked up the sport in December, right before his father defeated Adrien Broner on Jan. 19.

It’s Jimuel Pacquiao versus Lucas Carson! @mannypacquiao even gave pointers and watched the fight via Facetime. Do you think Jimuel’s got moves like his dad?



"I told him I only took up boxing because we were poor. It was a way for me to support my family," Pacquiao said he told his son. "It pains me to see him box because I know how hard it is.

"I told him, ‘Daddy only went into boxing because of poverty. You don’t need to box.'”

Pacquiao, 40, began boxing in 1995 to work his way out of poverty in his native Philippines. He became an international sensation with a 61-7-2 career record with 39 knockouts.

Despite trying to stop his son's career, Pacquiao noted that Jimuel really wants to box and carve out his own career.

Pacquiao recently called for a rematch against Floyd Mayweather, which would be a fitting farewell fight since Pacquaio said he would be retiring in the next year.