Manny Pacquiao is Discouraging His 18-Year-Old Son From Pursuing Boxing

Alaa Abdeldaiem
Sports Illustrated

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao does not want his 18-year-old son Jimuel to pursue a career in boxing.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Pacquiao said he is discouraging his son from entering the ring. Pacquiao won world titles in a record eight divisions and compiled a record of 61–7–2 (39 KOs) in his career.

"We are really discouraging him. In our home we don't have any gloves or boxing equipment," Pacquiao said. "But we have a basketball court."

Pacquiao's comments come after of a video of Jimuel sparring during an exhibition match was posted on Facebook last week. Jimuel took up boxing in December, a month before his father defeated Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao said he believes that he has created a life for his children in which the hard sacrifices of boxing are not necessary.

"I told him I only took up boxing because we were poor. It was a way for me to support my family," Pacquiao said. "It pains me to see him box because I know how hard it is. I told him, 'Daddy only went into boxing because of poverty. You don't need to box.'"

While he and his wife Jinkee would like to see Jimuel take a different path, Pacquiao recognizes his son's passion for the sport.

"He said, 'Daddy, like you boxing is my passion also. I want to be a representative of this country as an athlete," Pacquiao said. "His mommy had cried several times telling him, 'Don't go into boxing, son.' He really wants to do it."

