Manny Pacquiao calls report 'fake news,' says bout with Lucas Matthysse is full steam ahead

Manny Pacquiao (L) and Lucas Matthysse will fight for the WBA welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 14 U.S. time. (Getty Images)

Manny Pacquiao and adviser Michael Koncz vehemently denied Saturday a report on BoxingScene that the July 14 (July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) bout for the WBA welterweight title between Pacquiao and Lucas Matthysse is in jeopardy.

The bout will be broadcast in the U.S. on ESPN’s new over-the-top streaming service, ESPN+.

BoxingScene reported Friday that multiple sources told it the fight could be postponed, writing “issues are said to be related to some disagreements between the involved promoters and the event organizers in the country.”

Koncz flat-out denied the report.

“I have no idea where that came from and I literally just got off the phone with Manny,” Koncz said. “Everything is set and we are planning on putting on a great event for the fans. There is no truth to it whatsoever. Manny actually called it fake news.”

A two-city promotional tour to Kuala Lumpur and Manila was held last month to promote the bout. Nothing has changed, Koncz said, and Eric Gomez, president of Matthysse promoter Golden Boy Promotions, said there are no issues on the Matthysse side.

“Don’t know where that rumor came from,” Gomez said via text message to Yahoo Sports. “All good on our side.”

Pacquiao’s promotional company, MP Promotions, is putting on the bout and handling logistics. Top Rank, Pacquiao’s long-term promoter, was brought on to handle U.S. television.

Koncz said he was startled to see the BoxingScene report.

“Nobody seems to know anything about it and Manny was really surprised,” Koncz said. “There are no issues and we’re moving ahead with the promotion as planned.”





