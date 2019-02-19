Manny Machado signs $300 million deal with San Diego Padres

Manny Machado has reportedly signed with the San Diego Padres. (Getty Images)

Finally, we have an answer to where Manny Machado will play baseball for the foreseeable future. The star infielder has reportedly agreed to join the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

BREAKING: Free agent star Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 19, 2019

Yahoo Sports’ Tim Brown says the deal is worth $300 million over 10 years:

Deal is in range of $300 million over 10 years. https://t.co/wKTUTkKh9G — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) February 19, 2019





This post will be updated.

