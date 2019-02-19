Manny Machado signs $300 million deal with San Diego Padres

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports
Manny Machado has reportedly signed with the <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/teams/san-diego/" data-ylk="slk:San Diego Padres">San Diego Padres</a>. (Getty Images)
Finally, we have an answer to where Manny Machado will play baseball for the foreseeable future. The star infielder has reportedly agreed to join the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

Yahoo Sports’ Tim Brown says the deal is worth $300 million over 10 years:


