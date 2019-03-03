Manny Machado makes debut with Padres

Manny Machado has made his debut as a Padre.

The newly signed slugger took the field Saturday during the Padres' Cactus League game against the Giants. He was positioned at third base and batted second.

Manny is here!



All smiles and ready to make his #PadresST debut! pic.twitter.com/WiAwsgafe3



— San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 2, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For the first time in a @Padres uniform.... Manny Machado!#PadresST pic.twitter.com/HTQJwwdbOt — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) March 2, 2019

His debut wasn't as exciting as his free agency — Machado popped up in his first at-bat and drew a walk in his second. He was also pulled from third base after three innings with no action.

One Giants fan reminded Machado that the pressure is on, heckling him during his time at bat.

“You’re making $60,000 an hour!” the fan yelled, per the New York Post. “Better not strike out!”

Despite the heckling, the Padres won, 7-6, and Machado said he was thrilled to be back on the field.

MORE: MLB hot stove: Padres looking for starting pitcher after addition of Manny Machado, report says

Story continues

“It felt good. I have to get some more reps over there but I feel good,” Machado said. “Just to leave all that back-field stuff and be in a real game, it was exciting.”

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres last month, making him one of the highest-paid position players in the league. His deal only was overshadowed by Bryce Harper's 13-year, $330 million deal he signed with the Phillies last week.