Manny Machado contract: 10 questions inspired by his 10-year deal with Padres

Manny Machado's record-setting 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres came as somewhat of a surprise move for the superstar, and it raises a slew of questions. Some will present answers relatively quickly, while others will take some time.

As you digest this mega-deal, here are 10 question inspired by it.

10. What does this mean for the NL West? Obviously, the Padres are better with Machado. But are they now good enough to threaten the Dodgers atop the division? The short answer: Probably not in 2019. The longer answer: By 2020 or 2021, the Padres could become a serious threat to Los Angeles as San Diego's farm system produces fruit at the big-league level. In other words, the division still belongs to the Dodgers, but the stronghold is likely to weaken. Which leads us to ...

9. Is Machado willing to be patient? Anything can happen in baseball, but one would assume that he doesn't expect the Padres to be a slam-dunk postseason team this year. So it would seem that he's playing the long game, likely seeing a big window for contention during his 10-year deal. If that window opens wide within a year or two, Machado's semi-gamble will pay off. If not, it'll be interesting to see how he perceives things as he approaches the opt-out clause after Year 5. Which leads us to ...

8. Will the Padres' big spending lead somewhere good this time? This isn't the first time the team has gone big on free agents, trades or extensions to "win now." But if it works, it'll be the first time. James Shields, Justin Upton, Matt Kemp and Wil Myers have all headlined at some point in the past five years as evidence of a win-now mindset in San Diego. Meanwhile, the Padres haven't had a winning season since 2010.

7. How will Machado perform in San Diego? Assuming Machado stays healthy, there's no reason to expect his numbers to change significantly while playing at Petco Park, which is now considered pretty much a neutral park in terms of hitter friendliness. We don't have much to draw from, given that Machado has only played four games there there. But if you're curious: In 20 at-bats, he's a career .414 hitter in San Diego with a .500 on-base percentage, but just one extra-base hit (a double). But, again, it's a very small sample size.

6. What does this mean for Bryce Harper? Long-term deals were supposed to be a thing of the past in this New World of MLB Contracts, but then Machado signed the richest deal in the history of American pro sports. It's long been known that Harper wants a 10-year deal, and now that Machado has one, you can bet agent Scott Boras will insist his client gets one too — and probably with more money. The Phillies remain the consensus pick to land Harper, and with their pledge to get "stupid" with money, Machado's record-setting deal might not be the record-setter for long. Speaking of other free agents?

5. Will the glut of other free agents finally start to thin out? The rumor since November has been that other teams were just waiting to see what became of Machado and Harper before settling on their free-agent consolation prizes. With the first domino having fallen, and the second likely not far behind, we'll see whether that rumor has any basis in fact, or whether teams will begin a new waiting game to see who can get the best remaining players for the lowest price. So much fun.

4. How mad are the White Sox? The South Siders reportedly offered Machado a contract similar to the Padres' (or perhaps better), in addition to trading for his brother-in-law (Yonder Alonso) and trading for his close friend (Jon Jay), and were thought the best the most likely landing spot for him. But Machado spurned them anyway. Like the Padres, the White Sox have a strong farm system and reason to be optimistic for the future. But that optimism probably took a hit Tuesday.

3. How does this affect Eric Hosmer's standing? Hosmer was the Padres' previous marquee piece, having signed an eight-year, $144 million contract before last season. By default, the contract made Hosmer San Diego's "star" player. But his play on the field was far from star-worthy in 2018: 1.4 WAR (tied for ninth on the team), with a .322 on-base percentage and an OPS of .720. Meanwhile, he was tied for third in the NL in outs made (481). Perhaps there was pressure to live up to the contract, or perhaps Hosmer was way overpaid. Either way, it'll be interesting to see whether he improves with someone else under the microscope, or whether he becomes a trade piece at some point.

2. What does this mean for the Padres' farm system? San Diego has, by most accounts, the best farm system in the majors. That's probably one reason why the Padres' brass felt comfortable paying big for Machado. With a bunch of young talent on the doorstep, the Padres could be content to let them be a huge part of the future, or they could use some of them as trade bait to land proven players — depending on how "win now" they feel like being.

1. Will Machado be worth it? There are no doubt many critics willing to bet that the Padres will regret this deal, especially if the Peak Machado Era produces no postseason success. The cop-out answer is that we won't know whether this was a good deal for the Padres until well into the 10-year contract. If they win the World Series even once in that span, you'd have to call it a success. If they don't win a World Series but are at least competing for one most of the next decade, you'd also have to call it a success. The only way San Diego regrets this deal is if Machado seriously underperforms, or if he performs to his capability but the rest of the team falls flat for an extended period. But bottom line: We don't know yet, so don't let anyone tell you they know the answer.