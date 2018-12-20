Manny Machado arrives for Phillies visit and random Philly dude tells him to 'get the money'

Manny Machado, baseball’s perhaps soon-to-be $300 million dollar man, continued his tour of free agent suitors on Thursday, rolling up to Citizens Bank Park to meet with Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies, like the New York Yankees on Wednesday and the Chicago White Sox on Monday, are the favorites to nab Machado on the open market and pay a pretty penny to do so.

While the other visits this week were pretty tame in terms of local flavor, leave it to Philly sports fans to inject themselves into the Machado sweepstakes.

As Machado exited his SUV outside the ballpark, some nearby workers took notice. Reporters on the scene relayed videos of one worker going up to Machado and asking for a picture, then giving him a good ol’ Philly pep talk — which, of course, included something about the Philadelphia Eagles victory in the Super Bowl.

“Super Bowl champs! World Series here,” Random Philly Dude told Machado. “Do the right thing and sign. Get the money.”

Here’s a video from ESPN’s Coley Harvey:

“DO THE RIGHT THING AND SIGN. GET THE MONEY!” #soundup —Philadelphia construction worker to Manny Machado pic.twitter.com/Ut77hNFolF — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) December 20, 2018





People on the scene also saw a peek of the Phillies’ jumbotron mock-up of Machado in their colors. This graphic welcomed Manny and his wife Yainee, who has joined him on all three visits. It was captured by NBC Sports Philly’s Jim Salisbury:

Manny Machado was welcomed to Philadelphia during his trip to meet with the Phillies. (photo via @JSalisburyNBCS)

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb tracked down our Random Philly Fan, whose name is Tom Cudeyro. He said Manny would be beloved forever in Philly and that he was “very genuine.”

Tom, a member of Local 351, said he’s sorry for screwing up the TV shots. But he thanked Machado for taking a second. “He was really cool. Very genuine.” Back to work. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) December 20, 2018





Given the ire Machado caused in the postseason, that might be the nicest thing a baseball fan has said about him in months.

