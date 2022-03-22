MannKind Corporation to Participate in the Cantor Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit

MannKind

DANBURY, Conn., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Scientific Officer, Thomas Hofmann, MD, PhD, will participate in the Cantor Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 8:00 am (PT).



If you have interest in participating in the Cantor Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit, please reach out to your Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company’s partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is located in Danbury, Conn., and Westlake Village, Calif. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

