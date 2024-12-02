ManningCast schedule: Will there be a 'Monday Night Football' ManningCast in Week 13?

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Like your parents' dinner at home, there's only one option on the menu this Monday night.

The Peyton and Eli Manning-hosted alt-cast is on a one-week hiatus before it returns for its regular season finale. That means fans will have to watch the traditional broadcast of "Monday Night Football" on ESPN if they want to catch the action from Denver as the Broncos host the Browns to close the Week 13 slate.

It is right around that time of year when the alt-casts begin to fizzle out, as the games heighten in intensity and the networks look to consolidate ratings. The Mannings have just one more game on their schedule in the regular season before going on break until the Wild Card round, where they'll wrap up their season. Here's a look at the "ManningCast" remaining schedule for 2024.

Is there a ManningCast tonight?

The Manning brothers won't be on the air for the "ManningCast" in Week 13. Fans hoping to listen to the former quarterbacks' takes on Bo Nix and Jameis Winston will have to settle for analysis from Troy Aikman and play-by-play from Joe Buck on the traditional broadcast. The Mannings will return for one more regular season alt-cast in Week 14.

ManningCast 2024 remaining schedule

Here are the remaining "ManningCast" broadcasts for the 2024 NFL season:

Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals at Cowboys

Wild Card Weekend: Game TBD

How to watch the ManningCast

The "ManningCast" is available on ESPN2 for traditional cable viewers, while those who have cut the cord can find it streaming on ESPN+, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET during select weeks.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are on the call for the regular "Monday Night Football" broadcast on ABC and ESPN, slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

