Mannequin appeal for Stafford theatre's costume displays

A theatre is appealing for donations of mannequins so it can put some of its hundreds of costumes on display for the public.

More than 20,000 props and costumes are stored in the basement of the Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford.

However, the venue only has five mannequins and spokesman Keith Harrison says it needs more.

"There are some amazing costumes here that we'd really love to put on display," he explained.

The existing mannequins are used for displaying costumes in the theatre's reception area.

Keith Harrison said he would like anyone with a mannequin to consider donating or lending it to the theatre

Anyone with a mannequin to donate or loan is asked to get in touch, Mr Harrison said.

"For me, it's a crying shame that the costumes are downstairs here in the cellar," he added.

The collection includes items from pantomimes and youth theatre.

Mr Harrison said some costumes dated back to the 1920s when the Stafford Operatic Society held its first shows in the town.

