Mann scores career-high 30 to lead Florida St. past Ga. Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton referred to Terance Mann as a ''stat stuffer'' when he was a freshman two years ago because of his ability to play an all-around game.

On Wednesday night, Mann delivered one of the best games of his collegiate career.

The 6-foot-6 junior guard scored a career-high 30 points and led the Seminoles with five rebounds and five assists in an 88-77 win over Georgia Tech.

''I was just attacking, attacking, attacking. I want to be like that every game but tonight it just played out well,'' said Mann, who has seven games this season where he has scored 20 points or more. ''Once you see the ball going through the net you want to keep going.''

Florida State (15-5) lost three of its first four Atlantic Coast Conference games but has won two straight and three of its last four to even its conference record to 4-4.

Mann - whose previous career high was 25 points in games earlier this season at Florida and against Louisville - hit his first seven shots and was 10 of 13 from the field. He scored 21 points in the first half, including nine of the Seminoles' final 14 points in the frame as they led 50-36 at halftime.

''He continues to improve in all areas and playing to his strengths,'' Hamilton said of Mann. ''He is starting to talk to teammates more and get them involved. He has his best basketball ahead of him.''

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said many of Mann's points came from defensive lapses.

''He was just kicking our butt and a lot of it was on straight-line drives,'' Pastner said.

Braian Angola added 19 points and Phil Cofer 12 for Florida State, which has won 30 of its last 31 at home.

Jose Alvarado led Georgia Tech (10-10, 3-4) with 23 points while Josh Okogie added 16 points and 16 rebounds.