In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Gives Fresh Push to 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' With 'Team Up for Toys' Initiative

With toys as the focus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again pitched for an ‘Aatma Nirbhar’ Bharat in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address. Addressing the nation in the 68th edition of the radio programme, PM Modi exhorted start-ups to aid the production of indigenous toys, giving the slogan “Team Up for Toys”.

“The global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crore but India’s share is very small. We will have to work to increase it,” PM Modi said, adding that it is time to get vocal for local toys. “Come, let’s play,” said PM Modi. Talking about the new National Education Policy, Modi said it too focuses on toys for children to enhance their creativity and innovation skills.

The prime minister also asked young entrepreneurs to develop computer games in and about India. Speaking about the app innovation challenge held earlier this month, he said: “Everyone acknowledges capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions. And when there is dedication and sensitivity, this power becomes limitless.”

“Under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App innovation challenge, there is an app called Kutuki Kids Learning app. This is an interactive app for children in which they can easily learn many aspects of maths, science through songs and stories,” he said. The prime minister also listed other similar apps catering to different needs.

Coronavirus too found a mention in the PM’s address as he hailed the discipline shown by people during the festival season. “We have seen unprecedented restraint and simplicity in our festivals during Covid-19 times,” said PM Modi. “People are being responsible. They are showing great discipline in celebrating festivals.”

The message to don a mask and maintain social distancing came even as India set a global record with the highest one-day rise in coronavirus cases which touched nearly 79,000 on Sunday.

PM Modi wished people good health and urged them to stay safe during the pandemic as he ended his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address.