Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Spoke About Olympics, Handlooms and Water Conservation

In PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, 25 July, he started with talking about the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo.

"Every athlete has had to struggle, they have worked hard for a long time. They are not just going to the Games for themselves, but to make the country proud. They have to win over people's hearts and make everyone in the nation feel proud. I want to urge the citizens of our country to not increase pressure on our athletes, rather you need to motivate them," the Prime Minister said.

Spekaing about the need to promote handlooms in the country, he specifically referred to the Bhunkar community and their production of Khadi. "Please buy handloom products from rural areas," he said, adding that the #MyHandloomMyPride be used while doing so.

"We have to move forward with the message, Nation First Always First," he said.

"I am happy that through Mann ki Baat, I can understand what the youth wants. Your suggestions are the real strength of this Mann ki Baat," he said while referring to the feedback that is received on his radio programme. This was the 79th Mann Ki Baat.

He spoke about a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh, who used his talent for the betterment of the farmers. "Sai Praneethji gets data from different sources, translates it into different languages and gives guidance on what farmers should do to protect their crops." He also spoke about lIsaac Munda from Odisha, who was a labourer, and is now an internet sensation who makes a lot of money on his YouTube channel where he shows his lifestyle. "Isaac Mundaji is using technology and teaching us things at the same time," Modi said.

While talking about technology he also spoke about a start-up which uses 3D printing to construct homes. The PM spoke about the importance of continuining to learn, innovate and grow. As an example, he spoke of apple growers in Manipur who are constantly innovating.

During COVID in Lakhimpur Kheri, women are being taught how to make Banana fibre, from which mats, carpets and bags are made. "A local woman earns Rs 400-600 per day by working for this while farmers make revenue with producing bananas," he said.

The PM admired the initiative of Sanjay Rana from Chandigarh, who would sell free food from his chole bhature stall to those who had been vaccinated the same day. He also spoke about Radhika from Canoor, who works in the tourism sector, and has started an ambulance project for hilly areas. "Their examples show that we can do social service while doing our business," Modi said.

He also spoke about External Affairs Minister S Jaishnkar's visit to Georgia, which further stregthened the relations between the two countries, especially Goa and Georgia. Explaining the connection, he said that Saint Queen Katavan's mortal remains were found in Goa after several efforts in 2005. "This is an emotional issue for Georgia. Keeping their historical, religious and spiritual sentiments of the people in India, a portion of the relics were handed over to Georgia," he said.

He spoke about the inauguration of a Gurudwara in Singapore where Bhai Maharaj Singh, a freedom fighter, has been celebrated as well.

The PM also highlighted the need for water conservartion. "To conserve water and stop its wastage should become a part of our lives. It should become a part of our family traditions that we can be proud of," he said.

He reiterated that COVID was not over and that we had to continue to keep our guards up.

