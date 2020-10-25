Mann Ki Baat, October 25, 2020 Live Streaming: Watch And Listen to PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation Via Radio Programme

New Delhi, October 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. The Prime Minister's 'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, which will be aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month. This will be the PM's 70 edition of his monthly address. The live streaming of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat can be watched on DD News and PIB YouTube channels. "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat," PM Modi had tweeted on Saturday. Dussehra 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Other Political Leaders Greet Nation on Vijayadashami.

PM Modi had sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts earlier this month about topics for Mann Ki Baat where he addresses the country over a range of issues. In a tweet, the Prime Minister had asked people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App. He said people of the nation can also send their suggestions by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. The last date for sending in the suggestions was October 23.

The Prime Minister addresses the nation in a recorded a 30-minute message in 'Mann Ki Baat' on the last Sunday of every month in which innovative ideas and suggestions can be directly shared with the PM throughout the month.