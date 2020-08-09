Manmohan Singh's 'three steps' to stem India's economic crisis

India must take three steps "immediately" to stem the damage of the coronavirus pandemic, according to its former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Dr Singh, who is widely regarded as the architect of India's economic reforms programme, and is now a senior leader of the main opposition Congress party, spoke to BBC this week in an email exchange. The coronavirus pandemic ruled out a face-to-face interview and Dr Singh declined a video call.

During our exchange, he laid out three steps he believes the government has to take to stem the crisis and restore economic normalcy in the coming years.

First, the government should "ensure people's livelihoods are protected and they have spending power through a significant direct cash assistance".

Second, it should make adequate capital available for businesses through "government-backed credit guarantee programmes".

Third, it should fix the financial sector through "institutional autonomy and processes".

India's economy was already in the throes of a slowdown before the beginning of the pandemic - GDP grew at 4.2% in the 2019-20, its slowest pace in nearly a decade. The country is now gradually unlocking its economy after a prolonged and grinding shutdown, but the future looks uncertain as infection numbers rise. On Thursday, India became the third country to pass two million Covid-19 cases.

Economists have since warned that India's GDP for the 2020-21 financial year is likely to contract sharply, leading to the worst technical recession since the 1970s.

Millions of migrant workers and the poor lost their livelihoods during the lockdown

"I do not want to use words like 'depression' in a cavalier fashion," Dr Singh said, but a "deep and prolonged economic slowdown" was "inevitable".

He pointed to a consensus forming among economists over an economic contraction in India in nominal terms, "which if it happens, will be the first time in independent India".

"I hope the consensus is wrong," he said.

India locked down early, at the end of March, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Many believe the lockdown was hastily executed and did not anticipate the exodus of millions of out-of-work migrant workers from cities.

Dr Singh believes India did what other nations were doing, and "perhaps a lockdown at that stage was an inevitable choice".

"But the government's shock and awe approach to the lockdown has caused tremendous pain to people. The suddenness of the announcement and the stringency of the lockdown were thoughtless and insensitive," he said.

"Public health emergencies such as this are best dealt with locally by local administrators and public health officials, with broad guidelines from the Centre. Perhaps, we should have devolved the Covid-19 battle to the state and local administrations much sooner."

Private sector investment is at a 15-year low

As finance minister, nearly 20 years ago, Dr Singh helmed an ambitious economic reform programme in 1991 after a balance of payments crisis nearly plunged India into bankruptcy.

The 1991 crisis was a domestic crisis induced by global factors, he said. "But today's economic situation is unprecedented in its ubiquity, scale and depth."

Not even during World War Two had the "whole world shut down in such a synchronised fashion as it is now", he said.

In April Narendra Modi's BJP-led government announced a $266bn (£212bn) stimulus, including a range of liquidity measures and reforms to kickstart the economy. India's central bank also introduced rate cuts and moratoriums on loans.

