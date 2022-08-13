The ‘For All Mankind’ Finale Blows It All Up—and Kills Everyone—Again

Emma Fraser
·9 min read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+

Some TV shows will do anything not to kill off beloved characters, even if the situation demands it. Time and time again, For All Mankind has proved it is not afraid to dispatch the Grim Reaper, perhaps even relishing in the narrative bloodshed. The explosive Season 3 finale is no exception.

Space travel is not for the faint of heart, and the mission to Mars has racked up quite the body count, thanks to human error (looking at you, Danny Stevens) and the corners cut in a bid to become the first nation (or private company) to step foot on the Red Planet. It has been a season of one disaster scenario after another while exploring new frontiers, giving us little time to recover from the physical and mental unraveling.

It isn’t uncommon to end an episode and for me to realize I spent a portion yelling at the screen or holding my breath at whatever newfound space calamity has unfolded. Let’s just say that if I had a swear jar dedicated for when For All Mankind is on, I would have enough for dinner and a movie—yes, in this climate!

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for For All Mankind, which premiered its Season 3 finale on Apple TV+ Friday.)

From the opening flashback scene, “Stranger in a Strange Land” refuses to take its foot off the pedal, which is just as well—viewers have become accustomed to For All Mankind upping the stakes into a new stratosphere. After all, this season began with a space tourism catastrophe straight out of a 1970s disaster movie and, now, ends with multiple scenarios that set my heartbeat racing.

“Okay, this is nuts. Somebody apparently bet For All Mankind’s showrunners that they couldn’t make every episode feel like a season finale,” reads one tweet, which accurately sums up what it feels like to watch this space show. Co-creators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi wrote the finale and made sure to crank the tension further—if that is possible.

Instead of sending two fan favorites to their deaths in suits constructed out of duct tape—last season’s major trauma—the crack squad of astrophysicists has to find a solution to get the eight-months pregnant Kelly Baldwin (Cynthy Wu) off Mars when they don’t have enough fuel to do so. Oh, and they only have 24 hours to figure it out.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Apple TV+</div>
Apple TV+

It is far from the only problem on the docket, as the penultimate episode cliffhanger revealed the astronauts are not alone on Mars. No, For All Mankind hasn’t taken a turn for The X-Files as the footprints in the sand belong to a North Korean astronaut who actually won this space race. For once, a series justifies its extended runtime, and the nearly 90-minute installment packs a punch through to the final bar of Radiohead’s “Everything in Its Right Place” that closes the episode.

Even with the gun-toting first man on Mars posing a challenge, it turns out that the most dangerous place in the finale is back on Earth. As if one Stevens sibling getting people killed wasn’t enough, Jimmy (David Chandler) accidentally befriends domestic terrorists who blow up the Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston.

Oh, Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy.

Let’s take a breath, as the writers are not content with blowing up NASA’s space command, but they also draw parallels to the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. (The alternate timeline is full of slight deviations from our own, which also includes “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” and Bill Clinton’s impeachment) It is a nod that is not meant to be subtle, as the image is uncanny in its similarity to the attack perpetrated by Timothy McVeigh on the Federal building—right down to the truck packed with explosives. Yep, those conspiracy theorists who have been telling Jimmy there is more to his parents’ deaths wanted to do much more than broadcast a video to the world.

These Are the New Absolute Worst Teen Characters on TV

Given how frustrating the Stevens boys have been this season, it is notable that both children of heroes Gordo (Michael Dorman) and Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones) continue to flounder in their long shadow. All roads lead back to their deaths as Jimmy’s radicalized buddies use the so-called holes in the moon rescue story to recruit the youngest Stevens. In contrast, everything Danny (Casey W. Johnson) does is a misguided attempt to live up to his name—while rage bubbles beneath the surface. Seriously, this is why therapy is important.

No, I don’t want to blame the couple for turning out a pair of flops, but it ain’t easy being the offspring of larger-than-life figures whose memory is distilled into a blockbuster movie, and a statue that no one noticed was stolen from JSC. For all this season's careful plotting, the anti-NASA group somehow flew under every law enforcement radar. Karen Baldwin (Shantel VanSanten) did more sleuthing in five minutes than the people paid to monitor threats.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Apple TV+</div>
Apple TV+

Karen did save Jimmy’s life, but that will be a small consolation for viewers and ex-husband Ed (Joel Kinnaman), who already blames one Stevens sibling for causing several deaths. I was convinced Danny would spill that he slept with Karen at some point this season. Danny kept his mouth shut and proved he is capable of doing the right thing for once. Is this going to be a loose end never to be resolved like the Russian on The Sopranos or Peggy and Pete’s baby in Mad Men?

One big misdirect sees Karen walking around in a bold houndstooth power jacket making moves for a future in which she is the CEO of Helios—long before leaning in and girlboss took hold. All eyes are on Ed and Kelly, but Karen is the one who doesn’t make it out alive. RIP to her fantastic voluminous wig and ability to cut through the shit.

Spare a thought for Wayne (Lenny Jacobson), who loses his weed-smoking buddy and wife in the same attack. No B.S., Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger) dies how she lived: doing it the way she wanted. “Selfish pricks change the world,” she tells Karen earlier in the episode (I sobbed during this scene on the second watch), and Molly is a classic selfish prick with a heart of gold. I wouldn’t want it any other way.

The Reason ‘For All Mankind’ Is the Surprise Best Show on TV

For All Mankind is at its best when mixing edge-of-the-seat action with rich emotional stories that lean toward a soap opera. Some of the scenarios and interpersonal dynamics walk toward the edge of ridiculous, but it remains compelling. It is infinitely watchable even when hating on the Stevens boys has become a weekly sport. Each new catastrophe is grounded by scenes of scientists sitting in front of a whiteboard dreaming up the impossible. How do you get Kelly Baldwin up to the Phoenix when there is only enough fuel to get 95 percent of the way there?

A ticking clock cranks up the tension further, and the stakes are incredibly high with all the life lost so far. In a soapy twist, the baby daddy, Alexei, died after the recent landslide that Danny is to blame for, and there will not be another hero moment for this Stevens. Thankfully, confessing to Ed about his “mistake” does not lead to a quick path to redemption or his death—that would be too easy.

In a brainstorm, there are no bad ideas, and Aleida's (Coral Peña) audacious solution involves strapping Kelly to the roof of the craft before she launches herself toward Phoenix. Here is a new answer to whether you can fly in your third trimester. As far as holy-shit moments go, this last-ditch plan tugs on the heartstrings with an assist from composers Jeff Russo and Paul Doucette, who know when to dial up the hopeful notes.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Apple TV+</div>
Apple TV+

I’m not the only one crying as Margo (Wrenn Schmidt) struggles to hold in her tears. It is a goodbye that no one knows she is giving as she skirts the whole spying-for-an-enemy-state thing (even though she had a good reason) by defecting to the USSR. This storyline feels straight out of The Americans, not just because several actors (including Schmidt) are from the FX espionage series. The big jaw-dropping reveal at the end (that sequence set to Radiohead’s “Everything in Its Right Place”) is that it is 2003, and Margo is alive in Russia. She didn’t perish in the bombing as we (and everyone else) believe. Her glasses might be smaller, but this is a living, breathing Margo.

A time jump is the go-to For All Mankind finale move, and there are a lot of loose ends to deal with when we return. How will the remaining astronauts on Mars fare until Soujourner II arrives in 18 months? Danny is exiled to the North Korean territory for his previous crimes, whereas the other team has gained Lee-Jung Gil (C.S. Lee). Cosmonaut Grigory Kuznetsov (Lev Gorn) buried the weapon that Lee-Jung almost killed himself with, and this very much had Chekhov’s gun written all over it—and not just because a Russian planted it in the sand.

‘For All Mankind’ Season 3 Explores Elon Musk and the Mission to Mars

You can tell a lot happened in this finale, as I haven’t got to the whole aftermath of President Ellen Wilson (Jodi Balfour) coming out to the nation while still in office. What will happen to her presidency is unclear (though I suspect she will fill Margo’s position at NASA), but she is finally free of Larry’s (Nate Corddry) wig. “What’d we do now?” asks Ellen’s ex-girlfriend Pam (Meghan Leathers) as if they are in a rom-com, and I am thrilled at least one romance is alive and kicking.

Surviving on For All Mankind is a victory, even if the Stevens boys being physically unscathed might seem like a loss. Because anyone can die, it adds to the heart-in-the-mouth sequences that creators Wolpert, Nedivi, and Ronald D. Moore refuse to relegate to the finale.

It is tough to imagine how they will crank up the tension dial in Season 4. Still, perhaps the biggest challenge will be convincing audiences that remaining originals like Ed, Dani, Margo, and Ellen are not as youthful as the actors playing them. Either way, For All Mankind, strives for the impossible and always surpasses those starry heights.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Delhi Skirt Game plays on after controversy

    The Delhi Skirt Game was in jeopardy earlier in the year after the township called for the committee to 'evolve the game' in which male softball players dress as women to raise money for west side families.

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room