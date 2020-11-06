‘Mank’ Review: David Fincher’s Best Movie Since ‘The Social Network’ Puts Hollywood in Its Place

IWCriticsPick More

A lot of movies about old Hollywood celebrate the opulence of the studio system or revel in the caricatures of the cigar-chomping moguls who established its lore. “Mank” chips away at those old chestnuts from the inside. David Fincher’s alluring black-and-white take on “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (an acerbic and funny Gary Oldman) presents .

Though forged in a meticulous 1930s backdrop that merges historical detail with the style and tone of that era, “Mank” is hardly a playful throwback. Fincher has made a cerebral psychodrama that rewards the engaged cinephile audience in its crosshairs, but even when cold to the touch, the movie delivers a complex and insightful look at American power structures and the potential for a creative spark to rankle their foundations.

The premise of “Mank” invites certain assumptions about its argument, so it’s worth dispelling those up top: Fincher, working from a dense and inquisitive script that his late father Jack wrote decades ago, has not adapted Pauline Kael’s essay “Raising Kane,” the New Yorker critic’s controversial 1971 essay that credited Mankiewicz as the true “Citizen Kane” author over director Orson Welles. It doesn’t provide an exacting peek behind the scenes of the “Kane” production or really much insight at all into the way the two men collaborated on the proverbial Greatest Movie of All Time. Instead, Fincher places a remarkable, puzzle-like focus on what that legacy really means.

And for the titular hard-drinking raconteur at the center of “Mank,” his eventual Oscar-winning screenplay meant a lot of things. Like “Kane” itself, “Mank” unfolds across dueling timelines in a quest to unearth the elusive nature of a figure often maligned or misunderstood in the history books. The movie shifts between the bedridden man, holed up in a North Verde, California ranch with a clandestine stash of booze as he dictates his embellished take on newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst, and the complex set of political and personal events that catalyzed his best work.

On a certain level, “Mank” positions “Kane” as a form of artistic revenge: Cast out of Hearst’s inner circle of powerful figures from the entertainment-media complex, and possibly also angry with a system that rewards their greed, the screenwriter turned Hearst into a capitalist cartoon alienated by his wealth and the world around him. The critique took a personal turn, with Mankiewicz integrating Hearst’s romance with the much younger starlet Marion Davies (a superb Amanda Seyfried) by envisioning her as the ultimate bored trophy wife.

“Mank” takes its time setting these pieces in place — there’s no phony “aha” moment where it all comes together — and only mentions the title of the movie he’s writing in its closing moments. That’s because the writer’s inspiration for “Kane” goes well beyond the figures he worked into it and rests within a more sophisticated set of frustrations that transcend the specificity of Welles’ final cut. Set against the backdrop of California’s messy 1934 gubernatorial election, Fincher’s movie finds the scribe growing uneasy with Hollywood’s then-conservatism, and eventually sickened by its role in toppling socialist Upton Sinclair’s candidacy. These details creep into the drama as it develops an immersive world.

When “Mank” begins, Mankiewicz has been tasked with conceiving of a screenplay for “dog-faced prodigy” Welles (Tom Burke), the 24-year-old Mercury Theatre hotshot all too eager to storm Hollywood. Burke’s Welles isn’t the strongest impersonation of the garrulous showman (that honor goes to Christian McKay in Richard Linklater’s “Me and Orson Welles”), but that’s largely irrelevant since Welles mostly exists as a hypothetical figure throughout the movie — the animating force who allows a has-been one last shot at a lasting impression. After Mankiewicz suffers a broken leg in a car accident, Welles pops into the hospital like some sort of auteur jack-in-the-box (“Mank! It’s Orson Welles!”), injecting the weary and weathered figure with one last surge of purpose.

