Maniyarayile Ashokan: Jacob Gregory And Anupama Parameswaran Starrer, Produced By Dulquer Salmaan, To Premiere On Netflix On August 31!

This Onam is going to be special for all Malayalam movie lovers! It was recently confirmed that Tovino Thomas starrer Kilometers & Kilometers would be releasing directly on the channel Asianet TV during the time of Onam. The makers are skipping theatrical and direct OTT release, making it the first ever Malayalam movie to release directly on television. There’s another Malayalam film that is all set to be released during the time of Onam and it is Dulquer Salmaan produced movie titled Maniyarayile Ashokan. Kilometers & Kilometers Release: Tovino Thomas’ Film to Premiere Directly on TV on This Onam! (Watch Video).

Maniyarayile Ashokan stars Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, playing the characters Ashokan and Shyama, respectively. It is a rom-com directed by debutant Shamzu Zayba and will be produced under Dulquer Salmaan’s home banner Wayfarer Films. The makers have confirmed that this movie will be released directly on the streaming giant, Netflix, on August 31. The theatrical release of Maniyarayile Ashokan has been skipped since the cinema halls are closed owing to coronavirus pandemic. Kurup Sneak Peek: This Video Featuring Dulquer Salmaan As Sukumara Kurup, The Most Wanted Criminal, Is Classy And Massy!

A Sweet Love Story Of Ashokan And Shyama

Maniyarayile Ashokan also features Sunny Wayne, Krishna Sankar, Shine Tom Chacko and Anu Sithara in key roles. The film’s music has been composed by Sreehari K Nair and the cinematography is handled by Sajad Kakku. Stay tuned for further updates!