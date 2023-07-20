Manitoulin event celebrates Indigenous filmmakers and artists

Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation on Manitoulin Island rolled out the red carpet over the weekend for the sixth annual Weengushk International Film Festival (WIFF).

Indigenous A-list filmmakers, actors and musicians attended the festival that featured international short and feature films and documentaries but the real stars, and focus of the awards gala on Sunday, were Canadian and local Indigenous youth, their stories, journeys and accomplishments.

M’Chigeeng youth Maria Cheechoo and Nyala O’Connor hosted the event, also participating in the 10-hour filmmaking workshop that led to the creation of their short film Kookum’s Always Right, a comedic interpretation of a grandmother’s epic life lessons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Courtnee Osawabine, a multidisciplinary artist from Wikwemikong Unceded Territory, received the Blake Debassige Emerging Artist in memory of the second-generation Woodland artist from M’Chigeeng First Nation who passed away in 2022.

Debassige exhibited his first artwork at 16 and would go on to have his paintings in hundreds of international exhibitions, placing M’Chigeeng on the map. Debassige is also the late husband of Shirley Cheechoo, artistic director of WIFF and founder of the Weengushk Film Institute, award-winning filmmaker, director, actor and visual artist.

“I feel very loved, grateful and honoured,” said Osawabine after receiving the award.

She credits her uncle Josh, who taught her how to paint as a child, as her mentor and inspiration. Osawabine, 22, is studying to become an early childhood educator in her community. She intends to combine language and art into her future teachings.

“It’s important for children to create and have a safe space to express themselves,” she said.

Osawabine’s work is available through Etsy and will be on display at the Wiikwemkoong Annual Cultural Festival Aug. 5-7.

Traditional singer, hoop dancer, drummer and activist Theland Kicknosway received the Spirit Award. He is a member of the Walpole Island First Nation and is a social media influencer, using his voice to inspire and educate.

“This is a big honour,” said the 20-year-old. “I’m very humbled.”

Keynote speaker and author Kendal Netmaker received the Special Recognition Builders Award. Considered one of the country’s leading entrepreneurs, Netmaker shared his story of overcoming adversity to demonstrate that, regardless of your upbringing, you can achieve your goals.

“I’m the product of many people’s sacrifices, including my mom’s,” he told the crowd.

Netmaker continued with his message to youth, urging them to see the positive in life’s obstacles and challenges because they are “blessings in disguise” and can be used to learn and grow.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” he told them, emphasizing how a mentor can empower youth and bring clarity to one’s purpose.

Two-time Juno-winning musician Derek Miller received the Cultural Enrichment Award and performed with actor and musician Gary Farmer in the Troublemakers All Star Band later in the evening.

“It’s amazing to be part of community events like this,” he said, specifically thanking Farmer for his mentorship.

Also honoured was the late Shannen Koostachin, the young Cree activist from Attawapiskat First Nation who fought for a new school in her community, inspiring the largest youth-led rights movement in Canadian history.

Story continues

Koostachin tragically passed away in a car accident in 2010, yet her legacy continues with the push for equitable education for all First Nation communities. Her parents, Andrew and Jenny, accepted the award.

“Keep doing what you are doing and follow your dreams,” the father told young artists and filmmakers in attendance.

“Never give up. Show the world how strong, talented and resilient people we are. Reach for the stars and become the stars.”

Also receiving awards were celebrities Graham Greene and Ryan Reynolds; hockey player Mason Wesley; Miss World Canada 2021, the first Indigenous Miss World Canada, Emma Morrison; and American filmmaker Sterlin Harjon (Reservation Dogs), who all sent video messages thanking for the recognition and sending best wishes to attendees and fellow award recipients.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

Twitter: @SudburyStar

Laura Stradiotto, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star