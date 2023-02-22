Defending champion Einarson sprints into Tournament of Hearts playoffs

·1 min read

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Kerri Einarson sped into the Canadian women's curling championship playoffs with a sixth straight win Tuesday.

The defending champion beat Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle 10-3 in the afternoon draw to top Pool A at 6-0.

The top three teams in each pool of nine advance to Friday's championship round.

Saturday's four Page playoff teams emerge from that group of six. The semifinal and final are Sunday.

Manitoba's Jennifer Jones won twice Tuesday to lead Pool B at 5-1 ahead of Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville (4-1).

McCarville had a game at night against Northwest Territories' Kerry Galusha (3-2).

Ontario's Rachel Homan was also 3-2 in Pool B.

Jones was a 10-8 and 10-5 winner over N.W.T. and Yukon, respectively.

Her former vice, Kaitlyn Lawes, skipping wild card 1 was 3-1 in Pool A.

Alberta's Kayla Skrlik beat Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt 10-7 for a third straight win.

Alberta moved into a three-way tie at 3-2 with Nova Scotia's Christina Black and B.C.'s Clancy Grandy.

An 8-5 win over New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly by Meghan Walter's wild card 3 put both teams at 2-3 in Pool B.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press

