Sturmay, Ackerman rolling at Tournament of Hearts

CALGARY — Selena Sturmay of Edmonton scored two in the first end, four in the third and then traded singles with defending champion Kerri Einarson's Manitoba squad en route to an 8-6 victory in the fifth draw of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The victory improved Sturmay's record to 3-0 in Pool A, while Einarson slipped to 2-1.

"It feels unbelievable," said Sturmay after the key win. "We knew that today's game and, really, all the next games upcoming, are going to be a hard battle. So it's definitely nice to just grind this one out and get it out of the way.

" … I think the underdog story on us is maybe not as true as people are believing it, so I think we've just got to stick to our guns and know that we belong here."

Corryn Brown of Saskatchewan improved to 2-1 with a 9-5 win over Jane DiCarlo's Prince Edward Island team, Skylar Ackerman of Saskatchewan scored once in the 10th end to clip Krista McCarville of northern Ontario 6-5 and improve to 3-0.

"It helps us show that we belong to be here and hopefully we can continue to have some success throughout the week," said Ackerman. "We're just really enjoying the moment out here and taking things one shot at a time and just making them one shot at a time and having a blast."

Laurie St-Georges of Quebec evened her record at 1-1 with an 8-7 win over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador.

In Sunday's morning draw, Jennifer Jones of Manitoba scored five in the eighth end to rout Yukon's Bayly Scoffin 14-4.

Jones improved to 2-0 in her 18th appearance at the women's national curling championship, which she said will be her last.

British Columbia's Clancy Grandy doubled Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories 10-5.

Rachel Homan bested Danielle Inglis in an all-Ontario showdown.

Nova Scotia's Heather Smith beat New Brunswick's Melissa Adams 10-8.

Grandy and Homan also started the tournament with two wins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press