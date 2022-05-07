Manitoba's flood forecasters on the watch as more rain expected in coming days

WINNIPEG — Flood forecasters in Manitoba say rain and wind is on the way as the province continues to grapple with high water on its rivers and overland flooding that's forced many from their homes.

The province says in a Saturday flood bulletin that its Hydrologic Forecast Centre is monitoring a series of precipitation systems that could bring between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain to much of Manitoba over the next five to seven days.

It says there's a high chance some areas could receive even more rain, and water-level forecasts will be updated to figure out how areas that are already seeing flooding will be affected.

In addition to the rain, the bulletin says southern and central Manitoba will be hit with strong south winds later Saturday and overnight, with projected wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

It warns those winds could cause water in flooded areas of the Red River Valley from Letellier to Rosenort to rise by up to 15 centimetres, and waves could push water over some roads.

North of Winnipeg on the Peguis First Nation, more than 14-hundred residents have left the reserve since the Fisher River overflowed its banks last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press