Manitoba's Dunstone beats Wild Card 1's Bottcher in Brier semifinal

LONDON, Ont. — Manitoba's Matt Dunstone is moving on to the Tim Hortons Brier final.

He beat Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher 7-5 in semifinal play Sunday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens.

Bottcher was light with his final draw to give Dunstone a steal of two and the victory. Dunstone will play defending champion Brad Gushue in the evening final.

Gushue earned a direct berth to the championship game with a 5-4 victory over Dunstone in the Page 1-2 game on Saturday night.

The Brier champion will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men's curling championship in Ottawa.

Gushue's St. John's, N.L.-based team has won four Brier titles over the last six years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press