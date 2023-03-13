Brad Gushue defeats Matt Dunstone 7-5 to repeat as Tim Hortons Brier champ

·3 min read

LONDON, Ont. — Brad Gushue successfully defended his Canadian men's curling championship on Sunday with a 7-5 win over Manitoba's Matt Dunstone.

With Manitoba sitting two, Gushue made a game-winning draw in the 10th end for the victory.

"What a finish," Gushue said. "What a game."

Gushue scored three points in the eighth end — the first multiple-point end of the game — but Dunstone answered with a deuce. In the 10th, Dunstone tapped a rock with his final stone to make Gushue draw the four-foot ring.

"We were down and out after the eighth end and we made him throw a tough shot to win the Brier," Dunstone said. "It just speaks volumes about this team."

It was the fifth Tim Hortons Brier title in seven years for Gushue's St. John's, N.L.-based team.

The defending champions started the game with hammer but the Manitoba side applied early pressure. Gushue did well to blank the opener but Dunstone sat three in the second end to force a draw.

Each team forced the other over the next three ends with some strong shotmaking.

Manitoba second Colton Lott and third B.J. Neufeld each made slight mistakes in the sixth end. But a Dunstone freeze held Gushue to one as the veteran skip was heavy with his second shot.

Canada's big end was set up after Lott flashed a rock and Neufeld rubbed a stone on a freeze attempt. Dunstone's hit-and-roll attempt didn't quite get to the right spot and Gushue made him pay with a hit and stick.

Dunstone reached the title game earlier in the day with a 7-5 win over Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher.

Dunstone put the pressure on in the 10th end of the semifinal, drawing around two stones to sit on the side of the button. Bottcher's draw on the other side was light, giving Manitoba a steal of two and the victory.

"We're gritty. We're tenacious. We're never out of it," Dunstone said. "This is just a wonderful team that never gives up."

Gushue earned a direct berth to the championship game with a 5-4 victory over Dunstone in the Page 1-2 game on Saturday night. The Team Canada skip stole a point in the 10th end.

Bottcher earned his semifinal berth with a 6-3 win over Ontario's Mike McEwen in the Page 3-4 game.

"It was just a tough shot that was missed," Bottcher said of his final throw against Dunstone. "All the credit to Matt. He put his last one in the perfect spot."

Gushue beat Kevin Koe in last year's final in Lethbridge, Alta.

His team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men's curling championship in Ottawa.

Dunstone is the current leader in the Canadian men's team rankings. Bottcher is just behind in second place and Gushue is third.

Gushue's team will take home $108,000 of the $300,000 total purse. Dunstone's side gets $60,000 and Bottcher's side will pick up $40,000.

Announced attendance for the final was 6,562 to bring the overall total to 95,338. The venue seats 9,090 for curling.

Kerri Einarson won the Canadian women's curling championship last month in Kamloops, B.C.

Her Manitoba-based team will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 18-26 world women's curling championship in Sandviken, Sweden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • The 29 worst mistakes in famous movies, from The Wizard of Oz to Pulp Fiction

    From a mix-up over breakfast in ‘Pretty Woman’ to a modern car in the background of a battle scene in ‘Braveheart’, Charlotte Cripps picks some of the most famous film mistakes ever made

  • Nicole Kidman Brings Bombshell Hair—and Unapologetic PDA—to the 2023 Oscars

    Nicole Kidman traded elegant event hair for a mane of bombshell blonde—with an attitude to match.

  • 'Stay tuned': Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers teases announcement on Jets, NFL future

    Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39, was asked about his NFL future in an interview with the 'I Am Athlete' podcast and said a decision was forthcoming.

  • TFSA Investors: 2 Utility Stocks to Buy for Tax-Free Dividend Income

    Utility stocks have a stable business model with reliable revenue streams (utility bills) and minimal disruption. The post TFSA Investors: 2 Utility Stocks to Buy for Tax-Free Dividend Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Poilievre calls for spending cap, tax cuts in coming federal budget

    OTTAWA — The coming federal budget should lower taxes, cap spending and make it easier to build new houses, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Sunday as he pinned blame for current economic woes on the Liberals. Poilievre spelled out his party's budget priorities in advance of the government's latest fiscal blueprint, to be presented to Parliament on March 28. The Tory leader accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of fuelling inflation and making it harder for Canadians to feed and house t

  • Brad Gushue defeats Matt Dunstone for record-breaking 5th Brier title as skip

    Defending champion Brad Gushue won a record-breaking fifth Brier championship as a skip with a 7-5 victory over Manitoba's Matt Dunstone in 10 ends on Sunday at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. Gushue will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men's curling championship in Ottawa. Watch live as Colleen Jones and CBC Sports reporter Devin Heroux take you behind the scenes of the celebration on That Curling Show. More to come.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Just Another ‘Grifting Ass Republican’

    Jim Bourg/ReutersJust add Kimberly Guilfoyle to the long list of MAGA Republican grifters.Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancee has a grift so bizarre that it’s funny, and hosts of The New Abnormal podcast, Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy, had the pleasure of listening to her pitch the grift in this new bonus episode.“Don Jr.’s been talking about it. Gold and silver can protect your retirement savings from inflation and dollar devaluation. And owning tangible, physical, inflation-hedging gold and silver can

  • Clemson basketball left out of NCAA Tournament, named No. 1 seed for NIT

    The Tigers won a program-best 14 ACC games, but four combined losses to Quadrant 3 and 4 teams hurt their résumé.

  • Bottcher downs McEwen in Page 3-4 game at Brier, Gushue tops Dunstone in 1-2 matchup

    LONDON, Ont. — The final rock thrown and handshakes complete, Brent Laing stood with his hands on his hips and took a slow look around Budweiser Gardens. He did the same thing five years ago at the Gangneung Curling Centre in South Korea, thinking the Pyeongchang Games would probably be his last Olympics. When his Ontario side was eliminated Saturday after a 6-3 loss to Brendan Bottcher, Laing took a moment to savour the moment just in case it's his last Tim Hortons Brier. "At this stage of my c

  • Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Files to Be Guardian ad Litem of Twins in Trust Battle

    Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley in October 2008

  • CP NewsAlert: Gushue wins Canadian curling title

    LONDON, Ont. — Brad Gushue is the winner of the Canadian men's curling championship. He beat Manitoba's Matt Dunstone 7-5 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario tonight to successfully defend his title. It's Gushue's fifth Tim Hortons Brier crown in the past seven years. Gushue and teammates Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker will represent Canada at the world championship next month in Ottawa. More coming. The Canadian Press

  • Montador lawsuit brings NHL's disgraceful, contradictory stance on CTE to light

    "This court filing shows that even the NHL doesn’t believe their own story."

  • Mitch Marner's preposterous tally sparks Leafs' comeback win over Oilers

    The Leafs star has scored his fair share of highlight-reel goals, but the one he buried against the Oilers on Saturday was on another level.

  • Without Mourinho, 10-man Roma loses 4-3 to Sassuolo

    MILAN (AP) — Without coach José Mourinho on the bench, Roma lost 4-3 at home to Sassuolo on Sunday in a miserable weekend so far for teams chasing the Champions League qualifying spots from Serie A. Armand Laurienté scored twice for Sassuolo before Nicola Zalewski pulled one back. But Roma defender Marash Kumbulla was sent off for violent conduct at the end of the first half and Domenico Berardi converted the resulting penalty. Paulo Dybala got 10-man Roma back into the match at the start of the

  • Chicago firefighter's 2 kids die after fire claims wife, son

    A Chicago firefighter’s two remaining children have died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also fatally injured his wife and 7-year-old son, authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office said firefighter Walter Stewart's 2-year-old son, Emory Day-Stewart, and his 9-year-old daughter, Autumn Day-Stewart, died Saturday and Friday, respectively, from injuries related to smoke inhalation, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Stewart's wife, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, died Thursday, and their son, Ezra Stewart, 7, died Wednesday.

  • Harvard women's hockey team facing new, disturbing allegations of hazing and abuse

    Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.

  • Blue Jays introduce $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas at Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are introducing new $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas of Rogers Centre. Toronto's downtown ballpark has undergone major renovations this off-season, including the creation of five new "neighbourhoods" within the stadium. Blue Jays single game tickets provide fans with a reserved bowl seat but the new $20 outfield district tickets will give them access to the new outfield areas. Those new sections include Park Social, a space on the 500 level overloo

  • Alek Manoah, Alejandro Kirk re-sign with Toronto Blue Jays, 13 others

    TORONTO — Ace pitcher Alek Manoah has had his contract renewed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and 14 other players, including all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk, agreed to new contracts. The 25-year-old Manoah had a 16-7 record last season with a 2.24 earned-run average and 180 strikeouts over 196 2/3 innings pitched. Kirk emerged as Toronto's top catcher last year, hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 63 runs batted in and walks. He was named to his first-ever all-star team and earned a Silver

  • Britton's three-run homer seals Blue Jays' 8-3 win over Phillies

    CLEARWATER, Fla. — Zach Britton's three-run home run in the ninth inning sealed the Toronto Blue Jays' 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday. Britton's homer was a part of a four-run inning that also saw Addison Barger reach home base on a fielding error by Phillies second baseman Hao-Yu Lee. George Springer started a three-run third inning with a solo home run, followed by Daulton Varsho bringing Bo Bichette home on a sacrifice fly and Matt Chapman scoring o

  • Bellator 292 results: Michael Page destroys Goiti Yamauchi’s kneecap in 26-second KO win

    Bellator star Michael Page destroys Goiti Yamauchi's knee in just 26 seconds to score a KO win at Friday's Bellator 292.