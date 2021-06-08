Manitobans fully immunized against COVID-19 will be exempt from self-isolation rule

WINNIPEG — Manitobans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be able to travel within Canada without having to self-isolate upon returning to the province.

Premier Brian Pallister says new secure vaccination cards will be available to people who have received both doses.

The card will exempt people from the current rule that requires people to self-isolate for 14 days after travelling to another province or territory.

The card will also give people more ability to visit loved ones in hospitals and personal care homes.

Pallister says the measure is temporary until vaccination is more widespread and the threat from COVID-19 is reduced.

He says the card might also be required in the future for things like sporting events, but no decision has been made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press