Manitoba under pressure to delay return to classrooms amid high COVID-19 numbers

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is set to provide an update today on when students may return to classrooms.

The province had already pushed back the post-holiday return to Jan. 10 and indicated a further delay may happen.

The chair of the Winnipeg School Division, Betty Edel, has called for a move to remote learning due to high COVID-19 numbers.

Edel wrote to the premier saying only children of essential workers and kids deemed high-risk should be allowed to continue in-class learning.

Manitoba health officials announced 1,721 new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

The number of active cases, hospitalizations and patients in intensive care have all increased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press