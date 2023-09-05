Manitoba Tories seek third consecutive mandate in election set for Oct. 3

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is expected to call an election today.

The vote is already scheduled for Oct. 3 and Stefanson will make a campaign announcement this morning where she is expected to launch the 28-day campaign.

Stefanson, who became premier two years ago, is aiming to lead the Progressive Conservatives to a third consecutive majority.

Opinion polls have suggested it will be an uphill battle, as support for the Tories dropped sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Opposition New Democrats have been leading in the polls, especially in Winnipeg where most legislature seats are concentrated.

The Manitoba Liberal Party is seeking to add to the three legislature seats it currently holds, which is not enough for official party status.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023

The Canadian Press