Manitoba seniors minister to address deadly outbreak at Winnipeg personal care home

WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials are set to hold a news conference today about a devastating outbreak of COVID-19 at a Winnipeg personal care home.

Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen is expected to address mounting questions about Maples Personal Care Home, where seven residents died within 48 hours.

The facility has seen 22 deaths linked to the pandemic.

Gina Trinidad of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said paramedics responded to calls at the facility Friday night and stayed to help staff provide medical care.

She said nursing staff was at full capacity, but only 65 per cent of health-care aides were on duty.

Friesen is set to address the media in Winnipeg at 11:30 a.m.

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew said in a news release that the fact paramedics were needed to provide care is "shocking and deeply concerning."

He called on the province to take control of Maples and another Winnipeg home with an outbreak.

Jason Chester of Revera, the company that operates the home, has insisted Maples followed the guidelines and even exceeded some of them.

Earlier in the week, Maples asked for extra support staff from the Canadian Red Cross. Trinidad said approximately 20 staff will be deployed there, likely by Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press