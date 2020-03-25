Manitoba reports 14 new COVID-19 cases; total now 35

WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, says there are 14 new cases, bringing the total to 35.

Roussin says one Winnipeg woman in her 60s is in intensive care in hospital.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Manitoba government declared a state of emergency last week that limits gatherings to 50 people but allows most retail stores to remain open.

Those measures may be strengthened depending on what happens in the near future, Roussin has said.

The province has also suspended non-essential, routine diagnostic testing to protect health-care workers and patients.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020

The Canadian Press