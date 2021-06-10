CP NewsAlert: Manitoba releases plan to loosen COVID-19 rules for summer

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's reopening plan will see the province loosen public health restrictions as more people get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The government’s plan focuses on four reopening categories: gatherings, travel, shopping and dining.

The first immunization target is to have over 70 per cent of Manitobans 12 and older with a first dose and over 25 per cent with a second dose by Canada Day.

If that happens, the province says it will loosen some capacity restrictions on businesses and other facilities.

More gradual lifting of restrictions will be tied to vaccination rates by the August long weekend and Labour Day in September.

More coming ...

The Canadian Press