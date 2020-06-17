Manitoba premier reveals more pandemic freedoms for businesses, people

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is going to loosen more restrictions related to COVID-19 starting on Sunday.

Restaurant and bars will no longer have to operate at half capacity, but tables must be two metres apart or have a physical barrier in between them.

People arriving in Manitoba from the other western provinces and northwestern Ontario will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Larger public gatherings will be allowed — up to 30 per cent capacity of any venue, as long as people can be separated into groups of 50 indoors or 100 outdoors.

Premier Brian Pallister says the decision is based on public input and ongoing low COVID-19 numbers.

Health officials announced two new cases — both in Winnipeg — bringing the province's total of confirmed and probable cases to 306.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020

The Canadian Press