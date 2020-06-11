Manitoba looks to ease boundary restrictions and other COVID-19 rules

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is looking to ease more restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic later this month and allow people from some other provinces to visit without having to self-isolate.

Premier Brian Pallister released a draft plan Thursday that would exempt residents of the other western provinces and northwestern Ontario from the current requirement for inter-provincial travellers to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in Manitoba.

"We are proposing that we start with (provinces) that you can travel to by car, obviously, if you wish," Pallister said.

"And that's where we expect the majority of travel might happen."

Exactly how far into Ontario the exemption would stretch will be determined before the plan is finalized, Pallister added. He is aiming to have the changes enacted by June 21 if Manitoba's pandemic numbers remain low.

Health officials reported no new cases Thursday for the sixth consecutive day. The total of confirmed and probable cases remained at 300 and seven were still active.

The government is seeking public input by Tuesday on the plan, which also includes:

— doubling public gathering limits to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors

— increasing customer capacity at restaurants and bars to 75 per cent from 50 per cent

— letting child-care centres return to normal capacity

— allowing permanent outdoor amusement parks to open at 50 per cent capacity

The plan would also no longer require athletes and staff with professional sports teams, as well as people working on film productions, to self-isolate for 14 days upon entering the province. However, those arriving from the United States and other countries are still subject to a federal requirement to quarantine themselves for two weeks.

Small summer festivals, powwows, church services and other events will get guidelines on how to proceed, Pallister added.

Some venues will continue to be off limits, including casinos, concert halls and movie theatres.

The Progressive Conservative government started easing restrictions in phases in May. Pallister warned Thursday that some limits might be reimposed if the pandemic flares up again.

"If public health results begin to deteriorate and our guidelines are not sufficient ... previous measures may be reintroduced."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press