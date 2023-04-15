Manitoba premier focuses on crime, taxes in speech to Tory party members

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson focused on crime and taxes as she spoke to Progressive Conservative party members.

Stefanson told members at the party's annual general meeting they should be very concerned about what might happen if the Opposition New Democrats win the election slated for Oct. 3.

She accused the NDP of having a secret plan to raise taxes, and said an NDP government would be soft on crime — claims the NDP have denied.

The Tories showed signs of gearing up for an election by letting party members listen to a new radio advertisement.

Stefanson also revealed new Tory banners with the slogan "Fighting for Manitobans."

The Tories have been trailing the NDP in opinion polls for more than two years, and ended 2022 with less money in the bank than the NDP.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2023.

