Manitoba police allege group yelled slurs at Black man before he was stabbed

BRANDON, Man. — Police say a group of people yelled racial slurs at a Black man at a skateboard park in Manitoba before he was stabbed.

Officers say the attack happened at the park in downtown Brandon, west of Winnipeg, on Thursday night.

Police allege five people were yelling slurs at the man before he was stabbed several times.

The man is reportedly stable in hospital.

Police say two women are in custody and face charges of assault and public incitement of hatred.

Officers are looking for three other suspects — two more women and a man. (CKLQ)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020

The Canadian Press