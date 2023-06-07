Manitoba MP slams federal response to MMIWG inquiry's calls for justice

A Manitoba MP is calling the Liberal government’s efforts to respond to the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls “unacceptable,” and is calling for far more urgency from the feds to help keep women and girls safe and free from violence.

“Families and survivors cannot wait any longer for action to end the violence,” NDP MP for Winnipeg Centre Leah Gazan said in a media release Monday.

“While this government fails to act, Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people continue to go missing or be murdered.”

Saturday marked the fourth anniversary of the release of Reclaiming Power and Place: The Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, a report that includes 231 Calls for Justice that government bodies and organizations can take to improve safety for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people.

But Gazan claimed that evidence and a recent study shows that the Liberal government “has only completed two of the 231 Calls for Justice, and more than half haven’t even been started.”

“It’s completely unacceptable,” Gazan said. “In May, all parties, including the Liberals voted unanimously to recognize the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people crisis as a Canada-wide emergency.

“Recognizing the urgency of this crisis is not enough, the Liberals must back up their words with concrete and urgent action to save lives. Our loved ones deserve justice now, and they deserve to be safe.”

During a media conference in Ottawa on Saturday, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller said the federal government’s efforts to keep Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ+ people safe in the four years since the release of the 231 Calls for Justice have been “ongoing,” and claimed the federal Liberals have an “unwavering commitment” to continue that work.

Miller cited a number of steps that he says the Liberals have taken in recent years, including funding more than 1,000 Indigenous language programs, introducing a national action plan to end gender-based violence, and appointing Jennifer Moore Rattray as the Ministerial Special Representative who will provide advice and recommendations to create an Indigenous and Human Rights Ombudsperson.

“Over the last year, we’ve also continued to advance the priorities outlined in the national action plan and responded to calls for justice directed at the federal government,” Miller said.

“We will continue this work together to make a positive long lasting impact in communities. This includes housing, shelter, transportation, infrastructure, and direct supports for the well-being of families and survivors.”

Indigenous leaders on the provincial level in Manitoba have also called for more action to move the 231 Calls for Justice forward, as on Saturday, Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) Grand Chief Jerry Daniels released a media statement calling on Manitoba’s PC government and all levels of government to put more urgency into implementing those calls.

“Progress has also been slow in terms of implementing the 231 Calls for Justice,” Daniels said. “We know there are many advocates and family members who continue to push for justice for their loved ones. We stand with all impacted citizens.”

In a joint statement by Premier Heather Stefanson, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke and Families Minister and Minister responsible for gender equity Manitoba Rochelle Squires, the provincial government pledged to move forward on implementation through a ‘whole-of-Manitoba’ approach based on partnerships, co-development and collaboration.

“Our government remains committed to working closely with Indigenous leadership, community-based organizations and law enforcement to continue to respond to the Calls for Justice of the national inquiry and to combat gender-based violence in Manitoba,” read the statement.

“We must also continue to listen to the voices of those directly affected to further acknowledge the individual and collective strength, courage, and resilience that families, survivors and communities continue to demonstrate while fighting for justice and safety for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ peoples.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

