Manitoba Moose defeat Belleville Senators 3-1 for third straight victory

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Mikhail Berdin stopped 27 shots to lead the Manitoba Moose past the Belleville Senators 3-1 in the AHL Saturday for their third straight victory.

Cole Maier, Austin Poganski and Jeff Malott scored for Manitoba (12-6-1). Kristian Reichel had two assists.

Cole Reinhardt netted the lone goal in the first period for the Senators (9-10-0), which have lost two in a row. Matt Murray made 30 saves in the loss.

The Moose have won six of their last seven games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press