CP NewsAlert: Manitoba tightens restrictions to battle Omicron COVID variant

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is implementing new restrictions on gatherings sizes and capacity limits to help curb the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Starting Tuesday, the province says indoor gatherings with vaccinated people will be limited to household members plus 10 others.

For gatherings involving unvaccinated people, the limit will be the household plus five.

Gyms and movie theatres will be limited to 50 per cent capacity, as will large sporting venues.

Churches that require proof of vaccination will be limited to half capacity, while those that do not require vaccination are limited to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is fewer.

The Canadian Press