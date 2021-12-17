Manitoba judge to rule on battle over Progressive Conservative leadership

WINNIPEG — A judge is to rule today in a fight over the leadership of Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives.

Shelly Glover, who finished a close second in the party's Oct. 30 leadership race, alleges there were voting irregularities and wants the result thrown out.

Heather Stefanson won with 51 per cent of ballots cast and was sworn in as premier three days later to replace Brian Pallister, who had retired.

Glover's lawyers have pointed to a voter spreadsheet handed out by the party on the last day, which showed fewer total ballots than the official results hours later.

The party has said both campaigns knew the spreadsheet was not complete in its tracking of how many votes had been mailed in.

A lawyer for the party told court that, while the spreadsheet was flawed, it had no bearing on the number of votes received and counted.

Harley Schachter also said both campaigns had scrutineers to oversee every ballot. He told court Glover's side has produced no evidence that any ballots were cast or counted improperly.

