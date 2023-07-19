Manitoba increases funding for missing person investigations, support

The province announced this week they are investing millions more dollars into a program that they say will lower the number of people who go missing in this province and give more support to those who go missing chronically.

On Tuesday, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the province will be putting $3.1 million in new funding into the Manitoba Integrated Missing Persons Response program, which was first announced in March. The province said that brings the total funding for the program to $5.2 million.

Goertzen said the new funding will help to provide consistent and streamlined reporting, tracking and investigative approaches to missing persons cases from rural communities and First Nations across the province, and will do that by “strengthening our police services and enhancing inter-agency collaboration.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“We aim to leverage all our collective strengths against the threat of violence and improve public safety in Manitoba,” Goertzen said in a media release.

And according to Goertzen, the program was created with a focus on lowering the number of Indigenous women and girls who go missing in all corners of the province, and he said it aligns directly with several recommendations outlined in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“The need for better-supported, community-based first response and more responsive, transparent and accountable policing are central elements addressed by this initiative,” Goertzen said.

According to the province, the program will also provide a more consistent intake process for missing person reports across the province, and it will prioritize investigations into missing person cases deemed suspicious.

The province said they are offering the new funding because the issue of missing persons remains an “urgent” matter in Manitoba.

In 2021 there were 2,124 missing adults in Manitoba, with 37% classified as runaways or chronically missing people, according to federal statistics.

Manitoba also had the second-highest number of missing adults per capita in 2021, with 152 reports per 100,000 people. Only B.C. had more.

A total of 5,390 missing children were reported in Manitoba in 2021, with 63% of them being runaway girls. Manitoba also had the highest number of missing children per capita, with 375 reports per 100,000 people.

Goertzen said the anticipated outcomes of this increased investment include “a decreased number of missing people, timely and adequate investigations of suspicious missing person cases, an increased number of referrals for chronic missing youth/adults to well-being-centred supports and programs, and a decreased demand on police resources to respond to chronic missing person’s reports.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun