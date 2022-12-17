Manitoba government to support efforts to search landfill near Winnipeg for murdered women

Manitoba’s premier assured Indigenous leaders on Friday that the province will be involved in efforts to get a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women, and said that landfill will now be closed indefinitely, as it is determined how it can be searched for human remains.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Kathy Merrick held a press conference late Friday afternoon, after taking part in a meeting earlier in the day that also included Long Plain First Nations Chief Kyra Wilson.

Stefanson pledged the province would support efforts to get the Prairie Green Landfill searched for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.

“We will provide any technical resources and expertise that are needed, and contribute to the effort financially,” Stefanson said.

Indigenous groups continue to call for a search of the landfill for the remains of Harris and Myran, who are both believed to have been killed by alleged Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki, and whose remains are now both believed to be in the landfill near the town of Stony Mountain.

On Dec. 1, Winnipeg Police (WPS) Chief Danny Smyth announced new charges against Skibicki in the deaths of Harris and Myran, and an unidentified woman being referred to by the community as Buffalo Woman. Skibici was already facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Rebecca Contois. The women are believed to have been killed between March and May of 2022.

Smyth told reporters that investigators believe the remains of Myran and Harris, who are both members of the Long Plain First Nation, are in the Prairie Green Landfill, but said WPS does not plan to do a search of the landfill, because their forensics unit sees little hope of a successful recovery, and because of the risks it could pose to those conducting that type of search.

But Indigenous leaders and family members of the victims have continued to call for a search of the landfill, and Stefanson says the province, the City of Winnipeg and WPS have now all agreed to work together to assist efforts to get the landfill searched.

Stefanson added that she also spoke on Friday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and said the federal government has pledged to fund a feasibility study for a search.

“He has pledged financial support for the feasibility study, and offered additional assistance as needed,” Stefanson said.

Stefanson said operations at the Prairie Green Landfill have now been stopped indefinitely, something the landfill’s owner has agreed to.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun