Manitoba government says efficiency will free up hydroelectric capacity

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says encouraging energy efficiency is his government's first priority in ensuring the province has enough capacity in its hydroelectric system.

Kinew has instructed his cabinet, in mandate letters, to make it easier for people to switch to geothermal heating.

He says new programs would help people save money and reduce demand on the grid.

The New Democrats campaigned on promises to freeze hydro rates for one year and to offer incentives for people to buy electric vehicles.

Those promises are reiterated in Kinew's mandate letters to the ministers for Manitoba Hydro and Efficiency Manitoba.

The letters make no mention of another campaign promise — to oppose any move by Manitoba Hydro to charge higher rates at peak times of the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023

