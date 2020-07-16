Manitoba government promises safer intersection of two major highways

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is promising to change a major intersection on the Trans-Canada Highway to improve road safety.

Premier Brian Pallister says traffic lights at the junction of highways 1 and 16, west of Portage la Prairie, are to be replaced with a roundabout.

He says it will be a big improvement on the current 90-degree intersection where there have been more than 20 accidents and three deaths in recent years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pallister says a study on the intersection's design is to be done this fall and work is to start next spring.

The project may require the province to appropriate land in the area, and Pallister's brother owns a farm near the intersection.

The premier says he would not be involved in that process and if need be, will recuse himself from any cabinet discussion of the issue.

"We have processes to make sure that there's independent, arm's-length analysis (and) evaluations, and if there's appropriation necessary, that that is handled professionally, not through political circles," Pallister said Thursday.

"There wouldn't be cabinet discussion on this issue at this point. Were there ever to be? Hypothetical questions we don't usually answer, but I'll answer that one. I've never failed to recuse myself when there's been an issue of personal or family interest involved, so I would certainly be recusing myself."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2020

The Canadian Press